Gnosis Price Tops $182.17 on Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $274.10 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $182.17 or 0.00501234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.01012822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.82 or 0.09788991 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

