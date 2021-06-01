GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. GNY has a market cap of $134.50 million and $290,113.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00082769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.01010309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.84 or 0.09747865 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

