Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 44,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,005,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

