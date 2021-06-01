Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 44,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,005,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.
Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.