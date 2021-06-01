Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.51

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 2142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.94.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 943,200 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 92.4% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

