Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.52. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 4,098 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,392,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

