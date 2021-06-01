Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

GBDC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 4,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,083.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,493 shares of company stock valued at $855,707 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,212 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

