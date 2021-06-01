Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
GBDC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 4,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,083.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,493 shares of company stock valued at $855,707 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,212 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
