Gooch & Housego PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GHH traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,330 ($17.38). 13,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,158. The company has a market cap of £333.05 million and a PE ratio of 85.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,198.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,225.12. Gooch & Housego has a 52-week low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,214 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £12,140 ($15,860.99).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

