GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.66. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 57,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,377.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,138,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,592,741.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,973,416 shares valued at $71,990,356. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

