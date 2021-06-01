Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

GROUF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.