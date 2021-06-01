Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Update

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the April 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GHC opened at $662.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.17. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $313.10 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $650.95 and its 200-day moving average is $571.29.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

