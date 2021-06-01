Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRI shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 279.34. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £301.40 ($393.78).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

