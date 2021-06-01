Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.31 million and $159.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.13 or 0.00493561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

