GravityCoin Market Cap Achieves $43,747.70 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $43,747.70 and approximately $16.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00295865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00189124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.32 or 0.01001490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,768,223 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.