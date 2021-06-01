Graybug Vision (GRAY) and The Competition Critical Survey

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ: GRAY) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Graybug Vision to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

This table compares Graybug Vision and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A -$27.53 million -0.76 Graybug Vision Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.27

Graybug Vision’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Graybug Vision. Graybug Vision is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Graybug Vision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Graybug Vision and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 4 3 0 2.43 Graybug Vision Competitors 4594 17558 38663 766 2.58

Graybug Vision presently has a consensus target price of $17.29, indicating a potential upside of 334.31%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.08%. Given Graybug Vision’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Graybug Vision is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Graybug Vision and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A N/A N/A Graybug Vision Competitors -2,665.06% -117.77% -28.89%

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.