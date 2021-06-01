Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.46 and last traded at $36.46. 920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

