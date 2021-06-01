Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $59.76 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average of $127.51. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

