GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post sales of $144.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.10 million. GreenSky reported sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $566.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $569.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $646.19 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of GSKY opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 335.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

