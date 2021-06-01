GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.18

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 5532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

