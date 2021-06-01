Grid+ (GRID) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. Grid+ has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $61,211.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 86,534,171.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00149151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.01017720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.40 or 0.09867737 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

