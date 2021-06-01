Gridcoin Market Cap Reaches $4.08 Million (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $11,379.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,363,849 coins and its circulating supply is 415,710,817 coins. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gridcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gridcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.