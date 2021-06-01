Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $35,611.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.01023635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.50 or 0.09747589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00092156 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,346,125,416,753 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

