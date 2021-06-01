Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Tops One Day Volume of $45,654.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $45,654.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00081782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.88 or 0.01020859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.70 or 0.09863393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00091563 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,226,023,019,660 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.