Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.69

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 30034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

GBOOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.7959 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.