Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.34% of Guardant Health worth $824,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Guardant Health by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average is $141.39.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

