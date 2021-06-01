Gulden (NLG) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Gulden has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $48,994.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.00496723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 545,523,361 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

