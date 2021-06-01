H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.82.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,151,089. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.