Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Trading Down 4%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Haier Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Haier Smart Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Haier Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.