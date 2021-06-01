Hakka.Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $255,330.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $10.45 million and $255,330.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.01017625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.94 or 0.09796179 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,022 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

