Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.56

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 35 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Halfords Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

