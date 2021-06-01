Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Trading Down 0.8%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$41.35 and last traded at C$41.41. Approximately 17,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,259,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.75.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.27 to C$0.24 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,299.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.63 million.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

