Halving Coin Price Hits $0.0416 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00061549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00295624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00188928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.74 or 0.00990707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00031355 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.