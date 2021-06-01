Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Up 4.6%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.70. 7,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 53,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

