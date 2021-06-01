Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $104.95 million and $596,150.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,139.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.47 or 0.07123678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $677.84 or 0.01875609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00496610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00183139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.12 or 0.00733609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.01 or 0.00478718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00414359 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 391,969,015 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.