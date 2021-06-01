Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske began coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNSBF remained flat at $$16.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

