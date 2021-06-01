Harmony Hits One Day Volume of $61.30 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Harmony has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $61.30 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00083778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00085071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.01021450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,055,521,452 coins and its circulating supply is 10,184,579,452 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.