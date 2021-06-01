Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.21

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 323360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Harsco alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.