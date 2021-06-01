Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Shares Down 0.3%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.