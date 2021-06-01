Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Up 5.3%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05). 339,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 686,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.11. The firm has a market cap of £7.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.