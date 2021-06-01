Hathor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.54 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Hathor has a market cap of $93.43 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hathor has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

