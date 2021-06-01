Haven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $922,911.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $10.11 or 0.00027635 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $149.52 million and $922,911.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,589.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.13 or 0.07166247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $688.52 or 0.01881730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00496726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00185195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.38 or 0.00711625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00464965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.42 or 0.00427482 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,787,219 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.