Haverford Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,366 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $302.46. 8,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.