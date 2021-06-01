Haverford Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.42.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.17. The stock had a trading volume of 61,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,697. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.37 and its 200 day moving average is $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

