Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 12,123 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 3.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.97. 29,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,072. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

