Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 123 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 4.2% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

BLK stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $880.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,512. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $837.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $749.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $515.72 and a fifty-two week high of $888.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

