Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 45,824 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,824 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.93 and a 200-day moving average of $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $326.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

