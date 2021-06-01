Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of HE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,068. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

