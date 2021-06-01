Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.58 million-$413.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.83 million.

Shares of HA stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

