Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.24

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.24 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.09). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,725,769 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.05. The firm has a market cap of £28.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.