HC Wainwright Analysts Give HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) a C$4.00 Price Target

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) received a C$4.00 price target from research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock remained flat at $C$3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,311,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.32.

In other news, Director Tobias Ebel sold 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total transaction of C$1,209,127.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$719,718.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,628.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

