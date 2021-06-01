HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 103,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.49. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

